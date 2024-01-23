NBA Rumors: 4 Hornets still on chopping block after Terry Rozier trade
The Charlotte Hornets aren't done wheeling and dealing after the Terry Rozier trade.
1. Hornets can finally offload Gordon Hayward
In addition to Kyle Lowry's massive expiring contract, Gordon Hayward is also in the final year of his contract, worth $31.5 million. While the Hornets can't aggregate Lowry with other players, Charlotte has the potential to truly shift the market with their willingness to swap short-term money for long-term money, so long as that swap is properly incentivized.
Hayward probably offers more immediate on-court value than Lowry. For all the hand-wringing about age and injuries, the 33-year-old is averaging 14.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.6 assists on .468/.361/.765 splits in 31.9 minutes as a full-time starter. There are competitive teams lining up around the block to sign Hayward if he negotiates a buyout, be it with Charlotte or another franchise.
His days as the No. 2 or 3 star on an aspirant contender are finished, but Hayward can still supply value as a 3-point shooter, connective passer, and passable wing defender. He's 6-foot-7 with some positional flexibility, in addition to sharp passing instincts, an unselfish demeanor, and enough burst to get downhill and create in-between shots.
There are contenders with enough flexibility to acquire Hayward and keep him on his current deal — again, the Sixers pop up with their grab bag of expiring salaries — but he is more likely to get dealt, then released into free agency waters. While Hayward is going to inevitably disappoint fans who set expectations too high, he can still impact winning in significant minutes. Just think of him more as a supercharged role player.