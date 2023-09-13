NBA rumors: Insider says massive star headed to Knicks, 2 veteran centers available, KPJ could be done in NBA
In today's NBA rumors — the Knicks could end up with a huge star, two centers just became available in free agency and KPJ could be done in the NBA.
NBA rumors: Kevin Porter Jr.'s career in the NBA could be over
According to Woj, Kevin Porter's career in the NBA could be over after the serious domestic violence allegations made against him: “There’s no question, Kevin Porter Jr.‘s future, not just with the Rockets, but in the NBA, is very much in peril. These are extremely serious allegations.”
Porter was arrested this week in New York City for assault on his girlfriend. It has been reported that he "assaulted her, struck her multiple times and choked her" and she was left with a fractured vertebrae and a cut above her eye.
The NBA is handling the investigation and the will ultimately be the ones deciding on discipline. The Rockets are currently forbidden from taking any action with Porter but it's worth pointing out that while he is under contract for four more seasons, only the coming season is fully guaranteed.
It should also be mentioned that he has had off-court issues in the past which caused him to be traded from the Cavs to the Rockets. The current, extremely serious allegations aren't his first misstep or his first opportunity to change his behavior.