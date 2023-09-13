NBA rumors: Insider says massive star headed to Knicks, 2 veteran centers available, KPJ could be done in NBA
In today's NBA rumors — the Knicks could end up with a huge star, two centers just became available in free agency and KPJ could be done in the NBA.
NBA rumors: Kings release Nerlens Noel and Neemias Queta
As reported by Adrian Wojnarowski, the Kings have released Nerlens Noel and Neemias Queta. This comes after the team signed JaVale McGee to a deal. Noel who is a veteran in the NBA may command interest from teams. Noel can be a solid backup in a rotation if he is in the right system. If a team needs a rebounder who doesn't need to score, Noel would be a perfect candidate for any team.
A team that could use rebounding would be the Golden State Warriors. While the team does need to do their due diligence on the player, Noel would fit a team that is seriously lacking rebounding. At the end of the day, while Noel might not end up getting signed for a while, he should end up on a roster by the trade deadline.
Neemias Queta is the lesser-known player of the two. Queta has only played two seasons in the NBA and appeared in 19 games total in his career. He was drafted in the 2021 second-round by the Kings. Due to the fact that he hasn't been able to prove much yet on the court, it is likely that he will end up on a G League roster. But he does have a good chance of ending up back in the NBA.