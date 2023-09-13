NBA rumors: Insider says massive star headed to Knicks, 2 veteran centers available, KPJ could be done in NBA
In today's NBA rumors — the Knicks could end up with a huge star, two centers just became available in free agency and KPJ could be done in the NBA.
NBA rumors: Bill Simmons thinks a big star is headed to the Knicks this year
According to Bill Simmons, the Knicks will be able to land one of Donovan Mitchell, Joel Embiid, or Giannis Antetokounmpo within the next calendar year. Due to their specific situations, it is hard to tell which player will request a trade first but all three could be on the move in the next 12 months. Simmons thinks the Knicks will be able to make the most compelling offer.
New York does have plenty of trade assets to acquire any of these players due to the fact that they have the Mavericks' 2023 first-round pick, the Bucks' 2025 first-round pick, many other heavily protected first-round picks and the rights to all of their future first-round picks. They also have young players such as R.J Barrett, among others, to offer in a trade.
The Milwaukee Bucks are an aging team that is getting diminishing returns from their key players not named Antetokoumpo. The Greek Freak has a player option in two years and has said he doesn't want to sign an extension with the Bucks yet. This is why teams have been monitoring his happiness with the Bucks in an effort to trade for him down the line.
Mitchell is in a similar contract situation with the Cavs with a way younger squad than Antetokoumpo. The squad was only able to make the first round of the playoffs before a lack of shooting let to a loss to the Knicks. Mitchell is rumored to have an interest in going to the Knicks and could force his way to the team if things don't go as planned in year two with the Cavs.
Finally, Joel Embiid is on a way longer contract with the Sixers but he is on a squad that could be going nowhere. Philly has been unable to trade James Harden all season and it seems like they will get a minimal return for the aging All-Star. If Embiid is unhappy with the Sixers' progress, he may request a trade after the season.