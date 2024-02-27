NBA rumors: Joel Embiid update, Spurs French Connection, Warriors odd man out
Just last season, Kevon Looney experienced a renaissance in the court of public opinion. The three-time NBA champ began to receive the recognition he deserved as an integral part of the Golden State Warriors' lineup. He made his reputation as a master of small things — sturdy screens, fundamental defense, intense work on the glass — and became entrenched in the Warriors' starting five as a result.
The new season has been less kind to Looney, who has struggled to maintain his customary role. He's averaging 4.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists on 60.3 percent shooting in 17.6 minutes. Once the everyday starter, Looney has spent the last few weeks coming off the bench. The Warriors have opted to go small instead, starting Draymond Green at center.
Looney finds himself in competition for minutes with Dario Saric and Trayce Jackson-Davis. The 28-year-old can still impact winning, but it's clear his perceived value in Golden State has diminished. It's so bad that The Athletic's Tim Kawakami believes Looney will be axed from the roster during the offseason.
"I don't think Looney's going to be on the team next season. You wipe out $5 million right there and [the Warriors] don't think that's going to be a loss on overall talent." (Warriors Plus Minus Podcast)
The new CBA looms large for a number of teams. With Looney's $5 million off the books — in addition to the non-guaranteed $30 million on Chris Paul's contract — the Warriors can move below the luxury tax line and reorient their finances ahead of a pivotal free agency period. Klay Thompson is expected to stick around, but the final dollar amount is uncertain. The Warriors need to think about Jonathan Kuminga's rookie extension, too.