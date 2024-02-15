NBA rumors: KD-Warriors reunion? Spurs-Hawks blockbuster, Mavs' Luka problem
- Some players are turned off by Luka Doncic's ball-dominant style
- Spurs and Hawks discussed potential Trae Young trade
- Warriors could be interested in Kevin Durant reunion
The Golden State Warriors checked in on LeBron James at the trade deadline. No deal came to fruition, but it's notable that Golden State is interested in a potential blockbuster addition to complement Stephen Curry. According to Anthony Slater on 95.7 The Game, the Warriors want a "legitimate star wing" next to their two-time MVP.
"If [LeBron James] has wandering eyes in the summer, or if Kevin Durant does or if Paul George is going to be a free agent at this point... the Warriors will be in on that conversation because I think they want a legitimate star wing next to Steph Curry."
Kevin Durant is the name that stands out, obviously. It would require fortuitous circumstances for the Warriors to even have a shot at Durant, but the mere possibility is fascinating to consider. Durant has shown no deep-rooted loyalty to the franchises he has played for. He left OKC to chase rings with the team he lost to in the playoffs. He went to Brooklyn as a business decision — to team up with Kyrie Irving and get out of the Golden State industrial complex. Then, when his Nets tenure stalled, he immediately put in a trade request and was moved to Phoenix. Now, early this season, we heard rumblings about Durant's frustration with the Suns' weak supporting cast.
The Suns have since turned the ship around, so to speak, and there's a decent chance Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal can muster a deep run in the West. But, the West is particularly loaded. At 32-22, the Suns are only one game above the play-in tournament. With Beal's injury history — not to mention Durant's own history — there is also significant downside risk with this Suns team. Nothing is guaranteed.
Durant is hyper-aware of his place in the NBA narrative, no matter how ardently he tries to tweet otherwise. He recognizes how going to Golden State harmed his reputation in certain circles, even if we collectively understand how hard it is to win multiple championships. Bolting from Phoenix after one full season because it didn't end well won't help the public's perception of Durant. Whether or not he cares enough to let that guide his decision-making at this point is another matter entirely.
The Warriors would vault back into the upper echelon of Western Conference contenders with Durant. Golden State would need to sacrifice a great chunk of their future assets to acquire a 35-year-old with a history of lower-leg injuries, but... he's Kevin Durant. If he says he wants to go back to the Bay Area, the Warriors probably make it happen. It's at least a fun hypothetical.