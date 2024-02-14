Shoot your shot: Leaked reports say Warriors made a trade deadline run at LeBron James
The Golden State Warriors made a genuine effort to bring LeBron James to the Northern side of the state before the trade deadline.
By Josh Wilson
The idea of the top executives from the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors discussing a trade involving either of the respective franchises sending their star players to the other sounds like only something that could be conjured in NBA 2K or via fake Adrian Wojnarowski NBA Twitter accounts.
But, Wednesday morning we learned that it really did happen. The Warriors reached out to the Lakers ahead of the trade deadline and inquired about the possibility of acquiring LeBron James, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne.
Warriors stars blessed team's short-lived pursuit of LeBron James
The Warriors envisioned bringing James in to try to stoke the dying coals on its dynasty, according to the ESPN report, and had the blessing of at least Draymond Green, but presumably also Steph Curry as well.
According to the report, the Lakers and James both declined to pursue a deal.
Rather than management, the report indicates owners of the respective franchises were talking here, with Joe Lacob (Warriors) speaking with Jeanie Buss (Lakers).
Later, Woj and Shelburne detail that Lakers ownership deferred to James to see how he felt about the idea, rather than shutting it down at the onset.
Warriors not only team that tried to trade for LeBron James
The report goes onto say that Philadelphia 76ers general manager Daryl Morey also reached out to the Lakers, speaking with Rob Pelinka about a deal that would bring LeBron to Philly. Pelinka countered by asking if Joel Embiid was available, to which end discussions died, according to the report.