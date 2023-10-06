NBA Rumors: Knicks checked on Zion, Harden-Clippers update, PG13 extension talks
- Paul George engaged in active extension talks with Clippers
- Clippers' pursuit of James Harden is progressing
- Knicks "checked in" about Zion Williamson during offseason
The New York Knicks have been patiently stockpiling assets with the hope of eventually swinging a blockbuster trade for a superstar. It's not hard to find players interested in playing in NYC and the Knicks gained a lot of respect last season with a top-five finish and an impressive gentlemen's sweep of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the playoffs.
One star who has been inextricably linked with New York from the jump is Zion Williamson. From the moment the New Orleans Pelicans won the lottery over the Knicks, there was talk about Zion preferring the Big Apple over small-time NOLA. The former No. 1 pick has taken every opportunity to call New Orleans home, but according to Marc Berman of the New York Post, we still can't rule out a trade.
The Pelicans are "not sold" on Williamson as a franchise cornerstone and the Knicks "checked in" during the offseason, per Berman.
Williamson would obviously increase the Knicks' competitive ceiling. When healthy, there are few more potent offensive weapons in the NBA. Before injuries knocked him out of commission last season, the 23-year-old averaged 26.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 4.6 assists on .608/.368/.714 splits.
The Pelicans face an impossible conundrum if Zion can't stay healthy this season. His talent and impact on winning is undeniable, but Williamson has been a distraction off the court and it's hard to build a consistent winner around a player who is never available. There's a world in which the Pelicans move on for the sake of continuity, opening the door for a team like the Knicks.
New York would have to move some pieces around — Julius Randle doesn't fit with Zion, and neither does his former Duke teammate R.J. Barrett — but the duo of Williamson and Jalen Brunson would give the Knicks a strong offensive foundation. Tom Thibodeau, with his heavy-workload and defense-first approach, isn't the best coach for Zion, but that's a bridge to cross when the time comes.
It's hard to imagine the Pelicans getting fair market value for Zion given all the off-court baggage, so there's every reason for the Pelicans to try to make it work. New Orleans can absolutely contend with a full-strength Zion, but he has never once been around for a whole season, so it's starting to feel like a pipe dream more than a realistic outcome.