NBA Rumors: Knicks checked on Zion, Harden-Clippers update, PG13 extension talks
- Paul George engaged in active extension talks with Clippers
- Clippers' pursuit of James Harden is progressing
- Knicks "checked in" about Zion Williamson during offseason
NBA Rumors: Clippers working to trade for James Harden
The Los Angeles Clippers are the only team known to have interest in James Harden. The Philadelphia 76ers' disgruntled All-Star reported to training camp and has since been a good sport, but his trade request stands and the Sixers are expected to send him away eventually. But, that will only happen if Daryl Morey gets a return he's comfortable with.
For weeks since Harden called Morey a liar and the Clippers reportedly backed away, there have been few tangible updates on the matter. Harden's value is lower than ever and the Sixers don't have much flexibility given Harden's contract situation. It's a battle between two unmovable forces — Morey's analytical stubbornness and Harden's emotional resoluteness — but now we have a firm sign of progress.
From the looks of it, LA is making a legitimate push toward a trade. The Sixers have rejected offers centered on an unprotected future first-round pick and salary filler, with Morey reportedly seeking multiple first-round picks and Clippers wing Terance Mann, who has become a "prospect of interest" around the NBA, according to Sam Amick and Shams Charania of The Athletic.
The Clippers are scouring the market in search of more draft capital to reroute to Philadelphia. One has to imagine this deal will go through eventually. Whether it's in one week or three months, we can't know for sure. The story is that Harden is playing ball with the Sixers because he's confident in a trade unfolding behind the scenes, but it's a bit strange for the Sixers to integrate him into Nick Nurse's new system if a trade is imminent.
Patience is probably the correct course of action for those invested in the outcome, one way or the other. The Clippers need to get their eggs in a basket (I know we've reached all-time ridiculousness in Philly, but Terance Mann and two first-round picks for Harden is highway robbery in the Clippers' favor) and the Sixers will wait patiently until their asking price is met. Such is life with Daryl Morey in charge.