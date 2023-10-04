NBA rumors: No one wants James Harden, Klay changing positions, 76ers meet Coach Prime
The market is thin for James Harden, Klay Thompson is preparing to play at the 4 this season, and Joel Embiid and other 76ers meet up with Coach Prime.
By Kdelaney
NBA rumors: No one, not even the 76ers want James Harden
Daryl Morey updated us on the James Harden situation during the Philadelphia 76ers media day. Morey said, "[Harden} continues to seek a trade and we're working with his representation to resolve that in the best way for the 76ers and hopefully all parties. In terms of a trade, i will continue to work on those fronts. If he's here, then, coach will work with him on the court."
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that James Harden was was not present at the 76ers' practice on Tuesday. This year, the 76ers held their training camp in Fort Collins, at Colorado State University. Harden missed media day and the opening day of training camp. However, Wojnarowski said he was told there was an expectation that Harden could arrive in Colorado and join the team as soon as October 4th.
According to Wojnarowski, "There's not a trade out there that keeps the Sixers in championship contention this season," In fact, Woj compared Harden to Ben Simmons and claimed Simmons had even more interest.
Per Woj:
"The difference between the Harden situation and the Ben Simmons' situation a couple of years ago is there were a lot of possible deals out there for Ben Simmons. You would measure them. You would look at them. What they could get. Teams in both conferences had interest in Ben Simmons. This is different. There's not widespread interest in James Harden. The Clippers are the most motivated team to give up at least a first round pick in this. Or potentially, let's say, a pick swap. I'm not saying they've offered that in this.
However, even if the Los Angeles Clippers are the most motivated, Wojnarowski explained how they are in no position to gut all their assets to do a "one-year rental" for James Harden. Considering Harden's past three exits from a team, it's a fair concern. The Clippers would be wise to carefully consider their options before pursuing Harden.