NBA rumors: Lakers biggest trade barrier may be finding a taker for D'Angelo Russell
As the Lakers continue to explore trade possibilities to prepare for the playoffs, it seems like the lack of interest in D'Angelo Russell could be a huge barrier.
With the trade deadline coming up in the next couple of weeks, it seems like the Lakers have found no takers for D'Angelo Russell around the league. As noted by Joe Schmidt of PeachHoops, Shams Charania reported on his Fanduel show Run it Back that the Lakers had a deal in place for Dejounte Murray but the hold-up was the fact that the Hawks were unable to move D'Angelo Russell to a third team.
Russell who has played a lot better in recent weeks has been in the rumor mill since his struggles in the playoffs last season. Despite L.A. re-signing the veteran this offseason, it seems like the Lakers have continued to engage in trade talks and his contract makes him the most likely piece to be used in any big deal.
Which third team could help the Lakers trade for Dejounte Murray?
Clearly, this report shows that Atlanta hasn't found a third team. If the Hawks had found a third team, the deal would have been already finalized and everyone in the sports media world would be analyzing Murray's fit with L.A. It's hard to find a team that ends up taking Russell since the veteran is under contract for next season as well.
The Lakers are unlikely to offer an extra draft pick since the franchise has already given out a lot of their tradable first-round picks. While there is no reported interest from the Knicks, New York would be a great fit for Russell and his shot-creation ability.
The Knicks are shopping around the league for a backup point guard and the veteran could end up being the main salary in a trade for an All-NBA superstar in the NBA offseason. It's very easy to see Russell thriving in New York with the defense pieces that they already have.
New York could offer Quentin Grimes which would allow the Hawks to get another asset in return. The Knicks could also offer some heavily protected first-round picks that will likely turn into second-round picks to sweeten the deal. At the end of the day, the Lakers will likely have to get creative to trade D'Angelo Russell by this season's trade deadline.