NBA trade rumors: Lakers targets locked, Miles Bridges interest, Brogdon asking price
- First-round pick and salary filler deemed 'fair price' for Malcolm Brogdon
- Miles Bridges expected to draw interest from several teams
- Six trade targets emerge for Lakers
NBA trade rumors: Six targets locked on Lakers' radar
The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be active ahead of the Feb. 8 trade deadline. Toronto's Bruce Brown Jr. and Gary Trent Jr., Brooklyn's Royce O'Neale and Dorian Finney-Smith, Charlotte's Terry Rozier, and Portland's Jerami Grant are all on the Lakers' radar, according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic.
Los Angeles "coveted" Bruce Brown last summer and even "believed they were the favorites" to sign him before the Pacers submitted an undeniable two-year, $45 million offer. Since the Raptors acquired him via the Pascal Siakam trade, Brown's contract cannot be combined with other salaries in a potential deal.
The Blazers are playing hard to get with Grant's trade market, but Terry Rozier continues to pick up steam as a potential deadline mover. It's clear the Lakers want another two-way wing to flesh out the rotation around LeBron James and Anthony Davis. We have seen Darvin Ham turn to Taurean Prince and Cam Reddish for significant minutes on the wing. Rui Hachimura hasn't lived up to his pricey offseason extension. So, there's room for Los Angeles to meaningfully upgrade their wing minutes. All the players listed above would help, to varying degrees.
If the Lakers can't get into Brown's price bracket, the Nets feel like an especially logical place to turn. Finney-Smith started for the Mavs during their conference finals run a couple years ago. Royce O'Neale was entrenched as a starter in Utah prior to his Brooklyn move. Finney-Smith is the better defender. O'Neale offers more on offense with his ancillary passing and occasional flourishes as a driver.
The Lakers have also been connected to Atlanta Hawks All-Star Dejounte Murray. While those talks recently stalled, the teams are expected to circle back prior to the deadline. Suffice to say, the Lakers' lineup could look quite different in a few weeks time.