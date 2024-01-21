NBA trade rumors: Lakers targets locked, Miles Bridges interest, Brogdon asking price
- First-round pick and salary filler deemed 'fair price' for Malcolm Brogdon
- Miles Bridges expected to draw interest from several teams
- Six trade targets emerge for Lakers
NBA trade rumors: Multiple teams interested in Hornets' Miles Bridges
Miles Bridges is a "popular trade target," per Matt Moore of The Action Network. The Charlotte Hornets forward recently pleaded no contest to felony domestic violence and was sentenced to three years of probation without jail time. His contract with Charlotte expires at season's end and is worth $7.9 million.
The Sacramento Kings, Detroit Pistons, and Dallas Mavericks are teams linked to Bridges. The Hornets are currently 9-31 with no hope for immediate postseason contention. At 25 years old, Bridges is averaging 20.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 3.0 assists on .462/.359/.864 splits in 36.8 minutes. He served a 30-game suspension tied to his domestic violence charge, but Bridges only missed 10 games on the 2023-24 schedule after the NBA determined that last season's absence counted for 20 games of his suspension.
It is beyond fair to be concerned about Bridges off the court, but NBA teams have a long and troubling history with domestic violence and their handling of such issues. Since Bridges is still producing at a high level, he will be sought after. He's an effective floor-spacer and rim finisher at the four spot, blessed with elite vertical athleticism and the strength to absorb contact. Bridges gets downhill effortlessly and he will provide a lob target for quality point guards.
The nature of Bridges' contract, not to mention his legal situation, could impact his trade value. The Hornets and Bridges were unable to agree on a long-term contract in the offseason, which led to Bridges accepting the qualifying offer in order to enter unrestricted free agency next summer. Any team that trades for Bridges will have to consider the long-term ramifications on and off the court.