NBA trade rumors: Lakers targets locked, Miles Bridges interest, Brogdon asking price
- First-round pick and salary filler deemed 'fair price' for Malcolm Brogdon
- Miles Bridges expected to draw interest from several teams
- Six trade targets emerge for Lakers
NBA trade rumors: Malcolm Brogdon will cost first-round pick, salary filler
The Portland Trail Blazers will not eagerly shop Jerami Grant at the trade deadline, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. As a result, most teams expect Malcolm Brogdon to be the Blazers veteran that gets moved.
Rival executives who spoke to HoopsHype believe a "fair asking price" for Brogdon is a first-round pick plus salary filler. It ultimately matters what Portland thinks, of course, but Brogdon has been a hot name in the rumor mill. The reigning Sixth Man of the Year would fit well with virtually any contender. Brogdon was key to the Boston Celtics' deep run last season. In 32 games with Portland to date, the 31-year-old point guard is averaging 15.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 5.2 assists on .437/.412/.804 splits in 27.2 minutes.
Brogdon has endured a shifting role in Portland, where the development of No. 3 pick Scoot Henderson and up-and-coming Anfernee Simons generally takes precedent over his own production. Brogdon is still capable of explosive nights — he scored 30 points on 18 shots in the Blazers' win over Indiana on Friday — but he is regularly forced to take a backseat, despite often out-performing his younger counterparts.
It's clear Portland values Brogdon as a leader and mentor for their young guards, but the Blazers would be smart to deal Brogdon while the price is high. He's signed through next season at $22.5 million annually. Teams will value the extra half-season of control, depending on their financial situation. Brogdon's contract is imminently flippable, so expect contenders to push hard to land the former Rookie of the Year. If the fit doesn't work or his contract gets in the way, Brogdon's next team can recoup value in the offseason.