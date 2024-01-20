NBA Rumors: New Dejounte Murray trade package between Lakers and Hawks revealed
As we approach the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline, Dejounte Murray trade rumors continue to pile up, with the Los Angeles Lakers pursuing the All-Star guard. Now, a potential trade package between the two has been revealed.
By Lior Lampert
With the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline vastly approaching, time is of the essence and rumors are beginning to heat up.
Last week, it was reported that the Los Angeles Lakers emerged as a “legitimate” suitor for Atlanta Hawks All-Star combo guard Dejounte Murray.
Now, a potential trade package between the two teams has been revealed.
Per Jovan Buha, who covers the Lakers for The Athletic (subscription required), “Murray buzz is only increasing - and to noisy levels.” As it continues to become clearer that Murray’s time with the Hawks is coming to an end, the Lakers continue to express interest to the point where a potential structure of a trade has emerged.
Dejounte Murray-Los Angeles Lakers potential trade revealed
According to Buha, the reported offer on the table that would send Murray to Los Angeles has the Lakers giving up guard D’Angelo Russell, rookie first-round pick Jalen Hood-Schifino, a 2029 first-round pick, and “additional draft compensation.” The extra pick(s) the Lakers would include remains unclear given their lack of tradeable draft capital.
It is important to note that negotiations between the Hawks and Lakers have “since stalled, but are expected to pick back up closer to the deadline,” Buha highlighted.
In other words, the Hawks are doing their due diligence by using all the time they have leading up to the deadline and exploring other options in hopes that a better offer arises before reconvening with the Lakers.
Lakers superstar LeBron James is in his age-39 season. Even though he has shown no signs of slowing down, the franchise must strike while the iron is still hot to capitalize on their current championship window with James.
Meanwhile, the Hawks are eager to trade Murray before the deadline to recoup some of the draft capital they gave away to acquire him (they sent four first-round picks to the San Antonio Spurs) while trying to get below the salary cap ahead of next season.
Both teams are highly-inhighly incentivizedcentivized to get a deal done, which could help facilitate and expedite the trade.