NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers named as Dejounte Murray suitor, talking with Hawks
Given the struggles of the Los Angeles Lakers and Atlanta Hawks, both sides could benefit from making a trade that involves All-Star guard Dejounte Murray. Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers have emerged as a legitimate suitor to acquire Murray.
By Lior Lampert
With LeBron James in the 21st season of his NBA career, time is of the essence for the Los Angeles Lakers if they wish to capitalize on their current championship window.
As a result, the Lakers have been named as a suitor for the services of Atlanta Hawks All-Star guard Dejounte Murray as both teams continue to struggle and pile up losses.
Per ESPN’s Senior NBA insider, Adrian Wojnarowski, the Hawks are “ready” to trade Murray after the experiment to pair him with All-NBA point guard Trae Young has failed to this point since the two joined forces in 2022, when the Hawks sent four first-round picks to the San Antonio Spurs in hopes of creating one of the most dynamic backcourts in the NBA.
Things in Atlanta haven’t gone as planned since Murray came to town. The Hawks barely made the playoffs last season and currently sit in 11th place in the Eastern Conference with a 15-21 record. With that in mind, the Hawks have made Murray expendable in hopes of recouping some of the assets they gave up to acquire him in 2022 and the Lakers have already begun doing their due diligence. Murray signed a four-year, $120 million contract extension with the Hawks this offseason, but that hasn’t stopped the Hawks from exploring trade opportunities.
Woj Bomb: Lakers and Hawks have discussed a Dejounte Murray trade
“They have talked to the Lakers,” Wojnarowski stated during ESPN’s NBA Today segment regarding the Hawks discussing a trade that sends Murray to play alongside James and All-NBA big man Anthony Davis.
The Lakers are looking to get back to the Western Conference Finals this year after being swept by the Denver Nuggets last season but currently find themselves on the cusp of missing the NBA’s Play-In Tournament. Sitting at 19-20 and in 10th place in the conference standings, the Lakers are expected to shake up the roster leading up to the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline.
While the Lakers have emerged as a legitimate suitor for Murray, Wojnarowski expressed that the 2021-22 steals leader has garnered league-wide interest and is expected to have a robust market.
“Dejounte Murray is the player that they’re engaged around the league with,” Wojnarowski said of the Hawks as they seem motivated to get a deal done.