When is the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline?
With the 2023-24 NBA season approaching the halfway point, the NBA Trade Deadline looms.
By Lior Lampert
It is hard to believe that we are nearing the halfway point of the 2023-24 NBA season. By now, it is becoming clearer which teams will be vying for the playoffs and contending for an NBA Championship and which teams are better suited to rebuilding and beginning their preparation for next season. With that said, there are a slew of players who continue to have their names mentioned in rumors leading up to the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline.
With Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby was the first domino to fall this season after being traded to the New York Knicks in exchange for RJ Barrett and reigning NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award runner-up Immanuel Quickley, it has been reported that the Raptors could look to trade All-Star forward Pascal Siakam next.
Siakam isn’t the only All-Star player rumored to potentially be on the move. Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray’s name has also come up in the rumor mill, as has Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine. Cleveland Cavaliers All-NBA guard Donovan Mitchell’s name has popped up in discussions also, with his reluctance to sign a lucrative contract extension with the team as a potential reason for him being traded before the deadline.
When is the NBA Trade Deadline?
The 2023-24 NBA Trade Deadline is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. On this day, teams will have until 3 p.m. ET to finalize any trade(s). As of Dec. 15, 2023, players who signed contracts during the latest free agency period officially became trade-eligible, including Murray.
Murray signed a four-year, $120 million contract extension with the Hawks this offseason, but with the team sitting at 13-19 through the first 32 games of the season and having one of the lowest projected cap space totals for 2024-25, Murray could find himself playing for a new team sooner than later.