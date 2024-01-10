NBA rumors: Nobody wants Lakers trade pieces, Bulls interested in Huerter, Spoelstra gets the bag
- Nobody wants anything the Lakers have to offer
- The Bulls are one team interested in Kevin Huerter
- Erik Spoelstra gets massive extension
For years now, Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra has been considered by most to be one of, if not the best head coaches in the NBA. His resume backed that up, as Spoelstra has led the Heat to six NBA Finals appearances and two NBA Championships in his 16 seasons as the Heat head coach.
Spoelstra has done a wonderful job with Heat rosters that lack the marquee names other teams have. Sure, he has stars like Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, but there were seven undrafted players on last season's NBA Finals team alone, including guys like Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, and Caleb Martin who played huge roles.
The 53-year-old head coach has now been paid the way he should, fetching a reported eight-year extension worth over $120 million according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. That contract gives Spoelstra the most committed money in NBA history for a head coach, and it's well-deserved.
The Heat have continued to find ways to win with Spoelstra at the helm, and are looking to get over the hump by winning the NBA Championship without LeBron James. The Heat are not seen as the team to beat in the Eastern Conference by any means, but can never be ruled out as a contender as long as Spoelstra is there.