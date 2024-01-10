NBA rumors: Nobody wants Lakers trade pieces, Bulls interested in Huerter, Spoelstra gets the bag
- Nobody wants anything the Lakers have to offer
- The Bulls are one team interested in Kevin Huerter
- Erik Spoelstra gets massive extension
The Chicago Bulls are a team in trouble. Yes, they've played better after an abysmal start, but they still sit at 17-21 on the season, putting them in ninth place in the Eastern Conference. Chicago has the ability to be a Play-In team and can even potentially squeak into the playoffs if things break their way, but they've proven their ceiling is just about a first-round exit. That's not what any team wants.
With DeMar DeRozan, their best player, in the final year of his deal, the Bulls need to have a serious conversation about entering some sort of retool or rebuild. If they do choose to do so, trading guys like DeRozan and fellow co-star Zach LaVine will presumably be on the table. The Sacramento Kings have been a team interested in LaVine for a while now, and according to Mike Scotto of the Hoops Hype Podcast, there is a level of interest in Huerter from the Bulls side. "He’s a player that they’ve liked".
Huerter is a player a lot of teams would theoretically have some sort of interest in with his ability to shoot the three, but following a career year in the 2022-23 season, the sharpshooting 25-year-old is averaging just 9.8 points per game on 41.6/33.0/.806 shooting splits. It's been an incredibly inefficient year for Huerter after he was so lights out last season.
Huerter is a player on a very reasonable contract, owed over $15 million this season followed by a raise to over $16 million in 2024-25, and another bump to over $17 million in 2025-26. Huerter is not worth that with how he's played this season, but if the Bulls think he can rebound like Scotto suggests, he can be a decent addition for them in a LaVine or DeRozan deal.