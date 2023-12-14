NBA rumors: LaVine prefers Lakers, Knicks sign familiar face, Keldon Johnson available
- All signs point to Zach LaVine preferring a trade to the Lakers
- With Mitchell Robinson out, the Knicks signed a familiar 38-year-old veteran
- Teams looking for help on the wing may inquire about the Spurs' Keldon Johnson
NBA rumors: Knicks are bringing back Taj Gibson
According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the New York Knicks have signed Taj Gibson to a one-year deal. The veteran spent two consecutive seasons with the squad from 2020 to 2022. Gibson also spent a whole era with the Knicks' head coach, Tom Thibodeau when both were in Chicago. The signing comes after the Knicks received news that Mitchell Robinson could be out for 8-to-10 weeks with an ankle injury.
This was a cruel blow to a team that was using the center in a big way. Robinson was also having one of the best seasons of his career. The veteran was a controlling presence on the boards and the Knicks will need Gibson to make up for some of it. He doesn't need to replace all of Robinson's production but they need him to be a solid bench presence behind Isaiah Hartenstein.
Other players that will need to set up in Robinson's absence include Jericho Sims and Hartenstein, who will become the starter. It's unclear how much Gibson has left in his tank with him being 38 years old. Most likely, the reason that he was signed is because of his connection with Thibodeau.
At the end of the day, the Knicks will likely not be able to make up for Robinson's absence with one player. Rather the team will need a collective effort if they want to replace the defensive big man.