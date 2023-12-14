NBA rumors: LaVine prefers Lakers, Knicks sign familiar face, Keldon Johnson available
- All signs point to Zach LaVine preferring a trade to the Lakers
- With Mitchell Robinson out, the Knicks signed a familiar 38-year-old veteran
- Teams looking for help on the wing may inquire about the Spurs' Keldon Johnson
NBA rumors: Everyone knows Zach LaVine wants to go to the Lakers
According to Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times, Zack LaVine's preference for a trade to the Lakers is the league's worst-kept secret. Additionally, Cowley seems to confirm that the trade market for the All-Star is currently non-existent. He also mentions that Artūras Karnišovas wants to get a possible LaVine deal done by Jan. 15. This would allow the team around a month before they had to decide on trading DeMar DeRozan, Alex Caruso, Nikola Vucevic or others.
The main reason that LaVine reportedly wants to go to the Lakers is because he is represented by Klutch Sports, the same agency as LeBron James. The player has probably heard about the allure of playing with a top team and wearing black and gold. The problem with a trade involving the Lakers is the fact that D'Angelo Russell cannot be traded until Jan. 15 and the Lakers would have to include him to match salary. Russell has been playing well and it's not clear the Lakers would prefer LaVine to him.
Another huge thing Cowley mentions is that the Bulls aren't looking to completely tear it down after trading LaVine. This is why trading and getting a good return for the All-Star is important. As misguided as it may be, they seem to want players that can help them win now rather than landing draft picks and young players.