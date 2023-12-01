NBA rumors: LeBron responds to gambling scandal, cool trade market for LaVine, Warriors gush over rookie standout 

Former Knicks GM Scott Perry on HoopGenius: “No question that Zach LaVine can score the basketball…Does he impact winning? Zach LaVine has been to 1 playoff series in 9 years. He's played a total of 4 playoff basketball games…I'm looking at $40, $43, $46 & $49 million for a guy… pic.twitter.com/fEl40O8pK6