NBA rumors: LeBron responds to gambling scandal, cool trade market for LaVine, Warriors gush over rookie standout
• LeBron responds to Maverick Carter’s connection to an illegal bookie
• Zach LaVine’s trade market hasn’t materialized
• Steve Kerr puts his faith in rookie Bradin Podziemski
NBA rumors: Cool trade market for LaVine
The most prominent name on the NBA trade market remains Zach LaVine, but a deal for the Bulls’ All-Star guard may take time to materialize. December 15th is the unofficial start of NBA trade season, as teams can trade players signed in the offseason. The Lakers reportedly are interested in LaVine, but there remain questions over how significant the Bulls’ return will be for LaVine.
Former Knicks General Manager Scott Perry isn’t convinced LaVine’s salary matches his impact on winning. He cites LaVine only appearing in four career playoff games as evidence that his admittedly excellent scoring doesn’t translate to the win column as it should, saying LaVine as a third option, “I think is the best fit.”
With how much LaVine is owed, $40 million this season, $43 million in 2024-25, $46 million in 2025-26, and $49 million in 2026-27, he would be the most expensive third option in the NBA behind only Bradley Beal of the Phoenix Suns.
LaVine’s health is also a significant concern. He had his left ACL reconstructed and follow-up surgeries performed to reduce discomfort. LaVine is also currently expected to miss a week with a sore foot. The injury is clearly not significant, but any team inquiring about LaVine will need to believe the injury isn’t chronic.
For a player as reliant on athleticism, a potentially troublesome left knee combined with a massive long-term salary commitment could scare away bidders due to the perceived risk. The Bulls, if they move LaVine, should be entering a full-on rebuild and will prioritize maximizing their return for LaVine. With the questions over LaVine’s health, salary, and impact on winning, the Bulls may be left waiting for a deal that satisfies them.