NBA rumors: LeBron responds to gambling scandal, cool trade market for LaVine, Warriors gush over rookie standout
• LeBron responds to Maverick Carter’s connection to an illegal bookie
• Zach LaVine’s trade market hasn’t materialized
• Steve Kerr puts his faith in rookie Bradin Podziemski
NBA rumors: Warriors gush over rookie standout
Golden State Warriors rookie Brandin Podziemski has head coach Steve Kerr and Draymond Green gushing over his performance, especially late in games. Podziemski played 31:15 minutes in the Warriors 120-114 win over the Los Angeles Clippers and all 12 minutes of the fourth quarter. Kerr said of the rookie, "He's gonna be on the floor late game for us the way he recognizes stuff."
Green went a step further, saying, “Every time his number has been called, he has stepped up.” Adding, “He’s all over the place, he reads the game, he’s solid, doesn’t make mistakes, and that shows in him blowing up a play as a rookie. Rookies don’t blow up plays, rookies f*** up plays, and he doesn’t.”
Podziemski’s statistics don’t jump off the page. He’s averaging 6.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game, but he’s only averaging 17.4 minutes and has been super efficient from 3-point range, 41.9 percent. His on-court net rating and on-off splits suggest his impact goes beyond the box score. With Podziemski on the court, the Warriors have a plus-10.2 net rating, and his on-off net rating is plus-12 12.7.
With Chris Paul out and Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins mired in early-season funks, the Warriors will need to lean on Podziemski to claw their way back into the playoff picture. Now that Kerr and Draymond have expressed their confidence in the rookie, look for him to have an expanded role.