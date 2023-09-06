NBA rumors: Lillard-Heat trade talks might be dead, 76ers sign familiar vet, Griffin won't be back in Boston
- Trade talks between the Heat and Blazers have gone completely silent
- 76ers sign veteran and former NBA champion Danny Green, and
- The Celtics loved Blake Griffin but he's unlikely to be back in Boston
NBA rumors: Could newly signed Danny Green make his way into the rotation
According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the Sixers have signed Danny Green to a one-year deal. Green has played 15 years in the NBA as a starter/rotational player who could shoot the 3-ball and defend. Green came in during the right era of NBA basketball and was a key piece for three NBA title teams with his 3-and-D acumen
As Woj mentioned Green has strong relationships with head coach Nick Nurse. He was the head coach of the Toronto Raptors when Green came in the trade return that also allowed the team to get Kawhi Leonard. The team would end up winning a title in Green's lone season with Nurse. Additionally, he seems to have a good relationship with Joel Embiid, after playing with him for two years.
After an injury-riddled season, it is hard to know how much Green has left to give at 36 years old. The Sixers already have De'Anthony Melton, Tyrese Maxey and Patrick Beverley locked into their rotational spots. Presumably, they will get a combo guard in the trade return of James Harden.
Still, Green could be a very good veteran presence for the team and it's smart to add a player with clear skills who won't cause distractions.