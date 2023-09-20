NBA rumors: Lillard nixes the Warriors, Zion training differently, Heat passed on Oubre
- Damian Lillard would rather lose every year than join the Warriors
- Zion has been committed this offseason
- Why the Heat passed on Kelly Oubre Jr.
By Kdelaney
NBA rumors: Heat passed on Oubre
ESPN's Wojnarowski reported that the Sixers have signed Kelly oubre Jr to a one-year deal. Oubre is coming off a career-high shooting year. Last season, the former Hornet averaged a career-high 20.3 points on 43 percent shooting.
Many believed the Heat were eyeing Oubre, since less than a week ago Marc Stein reported via hissubstack:
"Multiple teams I’ve spoken to recently expect free agent swingman Kelly Oubre Jr. to ultimately land with the Miami Heat … provided that the Heat are ultimately successful in their quest to trade for Portland’s Damian Lillard."
Seeing as the Heat lost Max Strus and Gabriel Vincent this offseason, they could have definitely used some of Oubre's offensive assistance. Barry Jackson, a Miami Herald writer, argued via twitter that the Heat did not strongly pursue Oubre. He wrote:
"Regarding Oubre going to Philadelphia, Heat isn't believed to have strongly pursued. One rep for another player said Heat ideally would like Lillard clarity before adding more, though that's not primary reason for Heat's Oubre decision."
So, two very conflicting takes. It's difficult to say how this affects Lillard's likelihood of reaching Miami. All in all, James Harden's fleeting commitment to Daryl Morey and the Sixers makes Oubre an excellent choice for Philly.