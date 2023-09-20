NBA rumors: Lillard nixes the Warriors, Zion training differently, Heat passed on Oubre
- Damian Lillard would rather lose every year than join the Warriors
- Zion has been committed this offseason
- Why the Heat passed on Kelly Oubre Jr.
By Kdelaney
NBA rumors: Zion training differently
Finally, some good news came out of the Pelicans' training facilities. According to Christian Clark of The Times-Piciyune, Pelicans executive vice president David Griffin said several players remained in New Orleans this summer, "to focus on coming into this season in the best possible condition." In light of Trey Parker's meniscus injury, this is great news.
"I can tell you Zion Williamson has been in our gym more than he has in his entire career in the offseason," Griffin said. "He has been in New Orleans virtually all offseason, which is different." In the past, Zion's injuries have kept him off the court, and the Pelicans have suffered the consequences. Zion has taken responsibility for this, saying there's lots of things he could've done better and how he's in the process of fixing those wrongs.
As Clark reported, last season a healthy Zion led the Pelicans to an impressive 18-8 start. However, after suffering a hamstring injury, Zion missed the last 45 games of the season. During that time, the Pelicans went 19-26.
The Pelicans' postseason hopes were dashed last year, after they lost to the Thunder at home in the final seconds of the Play-In game. VP Griffin spoke highly of his team as they prepare toenterthe newseason." We know we have a group that is talented enough," Griffin said. "We have a group that has the ability. That has the bones of being a good team. What we also know is we haven’t found a way to put it all together. I think what we need to do is continue to work towards that."
With Ingram playing for a new contract and Zion's newfound commitment to the gym, this could all bode very well for the Pelicans.