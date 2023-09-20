NBA rumors: Lillard nixes the Warriors, Zion training differently, Heat passed on Oubre
- Damian Lillard would rather lose every year than join the Warriors
- Zion has been committed this offseason
- Why the Heat passed on Kelly Oubre Jr.
NBA rumors: Damian Lillard nixes the Warriors
Damian Lillard joined the Come and Talk 2 Me podcast with Cam and Ma$e, talking about championships, NBA drug tests, and the Golden State Warriors.
In the wake of Lillard's offseason trade request, there was some speculation that Dame would join the Warriors and form this terrifying super team. However, despite Dame's native-Oakland status, Lillard has no interest in playing in the Bayunless it's for an away game.
Per Lillard on the Come and Talk 2 Me podcast:
"As far as like Golden State, I respect what they’ve been doing over the last eight, nine years or whatever and I’m from there obviously. That’s home. But I can’t go be a part of that.They’ve won four championships… Like what I look like going to try to do that and say oh I’m joining my home team. Like no. It’s somebody that played my position that’s behind LeBron the best player of this era. It don’t even make sense. I never do nothing like that. I lose every year before I go."
So, Dame wants to contend for a championship, but clearly not by any means. Lillard's Trail Blazers have been eliminated from the playoffs by Golden State three times in four years. If Lillard was anything like Kevin Durant, the NBA's poster-child of "if you can't beat em, join em," he'd be on the Warriors right now. However, Lillard explained this is something he could never do.
"I think KD is one of the greatest players of all time." Lillard said, "But, if I was in his shoes, I wouldn't have done that personally. I just feel like it's a team they lost to. It's a team that had won it a couple of times."
Whether Lillard moves to South Beach, Toronto -- or anywhere else -- is still up for negotiation. However, it's safe to assume that he won't wear a Warriors uniform anytime soon.