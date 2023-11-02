NBA rumors: Morey forced into Harden trade, Clippers almost got Holiday, Hachimura concussion follow-up
- Rui Hachimura visits concussion specialist after symptoms flare
- Clippers almost traded for Jrue Holiday instead of James Harden
- Ownership forced Daryl Morey's hand on final Harden trade
NBA Rumors: Clippers almost traded for Jrue Holiday instead of James Harden
The Los Angeles Clippers completed the James Harden trade in the early hours of Halloween, forming what would have been the most intimidating 'Big Four' in the NBA a half-decade ago — James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Russell Westbrook. It's a clear bet on talent for the Clippers, who didn't have a traditional point guard to orchestrate the offense prior to Harden's arrival.
Even now, with all the baggage tied to each core member of the Clippers roster, Harden's arrival is a fearsome proposition. If the Clippers can stay healthy and gel, that's a legitimate title contender. Harden was a top-25 player in the NBA last season. He's a genius facilitator and he still demands double teams on every drive to the rim. He is going to unlock new elements for the Clippers' offense, especially if he's comfortable enough to embrace a third-fiddle role next to Leonard and George.
But, the Clippers almost didn't land Harden. Jrue Holiday was nearly a Clipper instead, according to the Los Angeles Times. The Clippers were rumored to have offered more for Holiday than for Harden, but the Boston Celtics ultimately won those sweepstakes. Harden is one heck of a settle, and he projects to have a profound impact on the Clippers' ability to win basketball games.
It's all a matter of health for LA. When healthy, there's no denying Kawhi's ability to perform at the highest level. George is still the NBA's ultimate 3-and-D star. Harden, for all the postseason "meltdowns," scored 40+ points twice during the Sixers' conference semifinals duel with Boston last season. He still has the ability to carry an offense solo, or he can take a backseat and play facilitator, which was often the case in Philly. His talent for manipulating defenders and passing teammates open has a ton of value.
The ceiling with Harden is higher than the ceiling with Holiday. The former doesn't provide the same defensive fortitude as the latter, but his offense is leagues ahead.