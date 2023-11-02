NBA rumors: Morey forced into Harden trade, Clippers almost got Holiday, Hachimura concussion follow-up
- Rui Hachimura visits concussion specialist after symptoms flare
- Clippers almost traded for Jrue Holiday instead of James Harden
- Ownership forced Daryl Morey's hand on final Harden trade
NBA Rumors: Lakers' Rui Hachimura visits concussion specialist
The Los Angeles Lakers were without forward Rui Hachimura for Wednesday's victory over the Clippers. He was listed as out with a left eye contusion, which he suffered on Oct. 29 against the Sacramento Kings. It was Hachimura's second straight absence as he dealt with sensitivity to light and difficulty sleeping.
Naturally, such symptoms are reason for concern. There's a big difference between an eye contusion and a concussion, and generally, sensitivity to light is a big, flashing neon warning sign. Thankfully, the Lakers are taking a cautious approach. After more symptoms developed, Hachimura saw a concussion specialist.
Los Angeles' next game isn't until Saturday, Nov. 4, which bodes well for Hachimura and his recovery attempts. We don't have official word on the 25-year-old's status yet, but it's early in the season. One has to imagine the Lakers will proceed with an abundance of caution. Hachimura signed a three-year, $51 million extension over the summer. The Lakers have invested a lot in Hachimura as a core piece of the second unit.
The arrivals of Taurean Prince and Cam Reddish have cut into Hachimura's minutes. He took over the starting power forward reins during the Lakers' conference finals run, but fit concerns — compounded by Hachimura's slow start out of the gates — have relegated him to a smaller workload. Even so, he's an important piece to the Lakers' puzzle. The hope is that he has avoided any lingering issues with his cranium.