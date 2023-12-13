NBA rumors: Nets racing for Mitchell, Toronto chooses forward to trade, Draymond facing another suspension
- NBA insider says the Nets are a serious suitor for Donovan Mitchell
- Raptors may have made a decision about trading Pascal Siakam or OG Anunoby
- Draymond Green is facing another suspension
NBA rumors: Nets could be in the mix for Donovan Mitchell
According to Matt Moore of Action Network, the Nets could be a serious contender for Donovan Mitchell:
"One name I heard from multiple sources to look out for if the Knicks can't get a deal done for Mitchell is the always-star-shopping Brooklyn Nets, who have a plethora of assets to get such a deal done."
This comes after a report in the offseason from Brian Windhorst saying that the All-NBA wing would end up leaving the Cavaliers when he can enter free agency in 2025. With this in mind, it seems like the teams are circling the waters when it comes to trading for the star.
The Cavs, who need to get some value back for him after how much they traded for him, could have their hand forced. Brooklyn with their war chest of draft picks from the Kevin Durant trade would be in a great spot to trade for the star. The Nets would also presumably be able to offer any team a strong wing player like Cameron Johnson.
In all likelihood, the Knicks would also be interested in trading for Mitchell and it's presumed they would be his preferred destination. The All-NBA player has a huge connection to the team as his former agent Leon Rose is running the show for the Knicks.