NBA rumors: Nets racing for Mitchell, Toronto chooses forward to trade, Draymond facing another suspension

NBA rumors: Draymond Green could be suspended for hitting Jusuf Nurkic
After choking Rudy Gobert earlier in the season, Draymond Green has gotten into another fight with a different big man. During the Warriors game against the Suns, Green punched Jusuf Nurkic. The punch came after Green was trying to set up himself for a post-up. The player was ejected from the game with a Flagrant 2.
According to Adrian Wojnarowski, a suspension is definitely on the table. As league procedure goes, Adam Silver and the rest of the discipline office will conduct a full review of the incident to see whether it will require a suspension. Based on the incident and the league's history when it comes to these types of things, it is likely that Green will get a suspension.
Woj doesn't guess at the length of the suspension but as much as five games could be on the table. He was suspended for five games after his fight with Rudy Gobert and the league has been clear that his history is a factor in suspensions. This is a major concern for the struggling Warriors.