NBA rumors: Nets racing for Mitchell, Toronto chooses forward to trade, Draymond facing another suspension
- Raptors may have made a decision about trading Pascal Siakam or OG Anunoby
NBA rumors: Raptors seem to have chosen which forward they want for the future
Matt Moore added in the same piece that the Raptors could opt to trade Pascal Siakam over OG Anunoby. The team is currently choosing to keep one of the players with both of them facing free agency in the coming years. According to Moore, Toronto is looking to create a core centered around Scottie Barnes and Anunoby.
The team seems to be building an identity around 3-and-D wings. Siakam doesn't fit that vision with a poor 3-point shot. Moore seems to think the Hawks are the slight favorite to trade for the All-Star. The team was interested in trading for him at the end of the offseason.
According to Moore, Clint Capela could be the main salary piece in a deal for Siakam. Atlanta also could build a strong offer without offering much draft capital by trading Bogdan Bogdanovic and De'Andre Hunter.
It might be a bit much for the Hawks but it makes sense for the team to trade these two players with the concerns about the luxury tax. Atlanta would be able to keep their top players and lower their overall tax bill going forward.