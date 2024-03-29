NBA rumors: Paul George to the 76ers buzz is heating up
As the Sixers fight for a top-six seed, rumors about a possible Paul George offseason addition continue to build.
As the Philadelphia Sixers look to get themselves out of the Play-In Tournament and into a top-six seed, the rumors between them and a possible All-NBA veteran continue to heat up. According to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the " Sixers desire to acquire Paul George in free agency is the NBA’s worst-kept secret".
The team can create a max slot this offseason to pair with Joel Embiid and rising star Tyrese Maxey but the Sixers insider seems to suggest that George is using the Sixers' interest to get a full max deal from the Clippers. At the very least, Pompey's sources seem to "suggest" that L.A. is unwilling to offer a deal at the level of the three-year, $149 million contract that they gave to Kawhi Leonard.
In all fairness, the Clippers have a huge bill coming up and it might not make sense for them to pay Paul George and James Harden max contracts if the squad doesn't end up making the Finals at the very least. As the pressure between the two sides continues to heat up, will Paul George be in a Sixers uniform next season?
Will Paul George be in Philly next season?
To be quite honest, this situation is extremely similar to the James Harden situation last season. While it's likely that there is at least one contending squad who is willing to offer George a full max contract, it's clear that the team that currently has their basketball rights wants to keep him but not on a long-term max deal.
With that in mind, Paul George's agent is most likely pitching other contending teams on the star's game. If George wants a long-term, max contract, then it is only fair for his agent to find a place where he can get one and compete for a title. As the Clippers and Sixers head into the postseason and Play-In Tournament play respectfully, rumors about Paul George's future will only continue.