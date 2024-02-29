NBA rumors: Raptors will extend Olynyk, Curry led DiVincenzo to Knicks, Chris Paul salty with Daryl Morey
- The Toronto Raptors are looking to extend Kelly Olynyk
- Stephen Curry played a role in Donte DiVincenzo signing with the Knicks
- Daryl Morey may have misled Chris Paul before trading him
By Curt Bishop
NBA Rumors: Raptors will extend Olynyk
The Toronto Raptors acquired Kelly Olynyk just hours before the trade deadline.
The veteran big man is set to enter free agency this coming offseason, but it appears that the Raptors are looking to extend him.
According to Raptors insider Doug Smith, an extension for Olynyk is at this point, a formality.
The Raptors would be wise to extend Olynyk and keep him around for at least a few more years. He's a solid big man who can rebound but also shoot from 3-point range.
The 32-year-old is shooting 55 percent from the field and 40.8 percent from beyond the arc. He's also averaging 4.9 total rebounds per game.
The Raptors own an ugly record of 22-37, which has them 4.5 games back of the final play-in spot in the Eastern Conference. But if the Raptors are going to bounce back into contention next season, Olynyk will be a key piece for them to build around along with both Scottie Barnes and R.J. Barrett.
We'll see if the Raptors ultimately decide to follow through on extension talks.