NBA rumors: Raptors will extend Olynyk, Curry led DiVincenzo to Knicks, Chris Paul salty with Daryl Morey
- The Toronto Raptors are looking to extend Kelly Olynyk
- Stephen Curry played a role in Donte DiVincenzo signing with the Knicks
- Daryl Morey may have misled Chris Paul before trading him
Back in 2022, Donte DiVincenzo became a free agent after the Sacramento Kings did not approach him with a qualifying offer.
The move caught DiVincenzo off guard as he was thrust into the free agent market.
However, he found a way to rebuild his stock.
During his free agency, he was in contact with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, who lured him to the Golden State Warriors. DiVincenzo served as a role player and thrived in Golden State before re-entering the free agent market.
The New York Knicks came calling, and Curry once again vouched for his old teammate.
"Just looking at the depth chart and the role he could play, what they needed," Curry said, per The Athletic. "They were already a playoff team, starting to trend in the right direction. Then his familiarity with players from college. That made it so, he'd have the opportunity to go in and do exactly what he did for us. He's a smart, high-IQ basketball player who plays defense."
Sure enough, DiVincenzo joined the Knicks and unlocked his full potential as an NBA star, becoming a 3-point specialist.
Clearly, Curry's mentoring helped DiVincenzo become the player he is today, and it's certainly a nice story about how he blossomed into a star.