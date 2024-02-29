NBA rumors: Raptors will extend Olynyk, Curry led DiVincenzo to Knicks, Chris Paul salty with Daryl Morey
- The Toronto Raptors are looking to extend Kelly Olynyk
- Stephen Curry played a role in Donte DiVincenzo signing with the Knicks
- Daryl Morey may have misled Chris Paul before trading him
By Curt Bishop
NBA Rumors: Chris Paul salty with Daryl Morey
Though Chris Paul is now a member of the Golden State Warriors, there is one moment in his career that has unfortunately been sticking with him.
After the 2016-17 season concluded, Paul was traded from the Houston Rockets to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Paul had spent two seasons in Houston after being traded over from the Los Angeles Clippers. At that time, the Rockets were his preferred destination.
However, recently, Paul revealed on Dwyane Wade's podcast that prior to the Oklahoma City trade, then-Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey had promised him that he would not trade Paul to the Thunder.
"I go over to the gym and Daryl calls me... He said 'I was just calling you to make sure you didn't want to go to OKC,'" said Paul. "I was like 'No, why I done moved 15 people to Houston.' And he was like 'Okay, just making sure.' He was like I would never trade you somewhere you didn't want to go because you chose to come to us from the Clippers."
However, Paul was in for a surprise after this talk with Morey.
"I'm out the house chilling," Paul recalled. "Next thing you know the alert said that I was getting traded. And then my phone started ringing and it was Daryl calling."
Paul criticized Morey for going back on his word, but as Morey tried to explain the situation, Paul hung up the phone.
The veteran point guard would only spend one season with the Thunder before they traded him to the Phoenix Suns the following offseason.
Paul has certainly bounced around during his career, but he never intended to play in Oklahoma City.
In the end, Morey went back on his promise and likely caused some friction between himself and Paul.