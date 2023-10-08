NBA rumors: Sixers already looking toward next year, Cam Reddish injury, Nets optimism
- Lakers' Cam Reddish suffers right ankle spain
- Sixers looking toward summer of 2024
- Nets believe Ben Simmons is back
NBA Rumors: Nets confident Ben Simmons is back to full speed
There is palpable excitement coming out of Brooklyn Nets training camp about the condition of three-time All-Star Ben Simmons, who appears to be starting in the backcourt next to Spencer Dinwiddie. Last season was the worst of Simmons' tumultuous career, with a nagging back injury and questions of confidence hanging over him like a wet blanket.
Now, that all appears to be in the rearview mirror. Simmons is as healthy as he's been since before the trade, and Brooklyn is pedaling the renaissance narrative early.
Jacque Vaughn spoke to Brian Lewis of the New York Post about the potential of the new-look backcourt with a full-speed Simmons in the mix.
"I’m trying to think how can we use [Simmons and Dinwiddie in the backcourt] as an advantage for us? Spencer can handle the basketball, he can shoot off the basketball. There’s history to that. And there’s history to Ben creating shots for guys, because he plays with the pace. Really like not too many people can match that pace. And so can we use that to advantage to get easy baskets? When you’re scouting us, who’s going to bring it up? It’s not gonna be the same person every single time."
The Nets open their preseason schedule tomorrow, Oct. 9, on the road against the Los Angeles Lakers. That will be our first look at the allegedly 100-percent Ben Simmons. If he is indeed back to his old ways, Simmons could radically change the trajectory of this Nets team and make them a genuine force in the East. Not long ago, Simmons was a perennial All-Star and a DPOY runner-up.