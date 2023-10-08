NBA rumors: Sixers already looking toward next year, Cam Reddish injury, Nets optimism
- Lakers' Cam Reddish suffers right ankle spain
- Sixers looking toward summer of 2024
- Nets believe Ben Simmons is back
NBA Rumors: 76ers looking ahead to 2024 free agency with grand ambitions
The Philadelphia 76ers open the preseason Sunday against a familiar foe in the Boston Celtics. Several questions linger when it comes to the Sixers, none more than when will James Harden get traded? The Sixers' point guard has been a good sport in training camp and he's questionable for the preseason opener, but with the Clippers on the prowl, it's only a matter of time until the Beard gets his wish — a one-way ticket out of Philly.
If the Sixers trade Harden for picks and Terance Mann, for example, there's really no chance the team can compete with the upper echelon of the Eastern Conference. There's barely a chance even with a fully happy and healthy Harden. It's never wise to count out a player of Joel Embiid's caliber and there's a chance Nick Nurse profoundly alters Philadelphia's execution for the better. Still, the Sixers are an inevitable Harden trade away from momentary irrelevance.
That's why it should come as no surprise that Daryl Morey and the front office are already focused on next summer. Ramona Shelburne went on 'NBA Today' to discuss Philadelphia's master plan.
"I had the chance to talk to Josh Harris. He said flat out that he talks to Joel Embiid about this stuff. Sixers have a plan which they have set forth which is to retain as much cap space as they can for next year. They didn't sign guys beyond this year. They have expiring deals... Joel Embiid knows where this strategy is. He understands what they're trying to do, but they gotta pull it off."
The plan is simple — to clear the books for 2024 and attempt to lure another star (or two) to Philadelphia. The Sixers have been operating carefully all summer, going as far as to not sign Tyrese Maxey to the customary rookie contract extension many of his NBA Draft peers have already signed.
It is, as Shelburne notes, a very risky strategy. It all but guarantees the Sixers will spend another season outside the championship circle and it could all fall apart in an instant. The 2024 free agent class isn't particularly strong and there's no guarantee the few high-profile names on the market will take an interest in Philadelphia. The Sixers can hold out hope for a trade, but Philadelphia is in a position to get outbid for any true superstar.