NBA rumors: Sixers already looking toward next year, Cam Reddish injury, Nets optimism
- Lakers' Cam Reddish suffers right ankle spain
- Sixers looking toward summer of 2024
- Nets believe Ben Simmons is back
NBA Rumors: Cam Reddish suffers ankle sprain in Lakers' preseason opener
The Los Angeles Lakers signed former top-10 pick Cam Reddish to a minimum contract over the summer. He is expected to compete for backup wing minutes in a crowded rotation, but his LA stint is off to the worst possible start.
Reddish went to the ground with an ankle injury in the Lakers' preseason opener against the Golden State Warriors. The play happened with roughly 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter. Reddish rotated from the corner to defend a drive and quickly crumpled to the ground.
Reddish walked gingerly to the locker room and was later diagnosed with a right ankle sprain. The timeline for Reddish's return is uncertain, but one has to imagine the Lakers will tread carefully in preseason. Reddish is something of a known commodity at this point, so there's no reason to rush him back.
The Duke product split last season between the New York Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers, averaging 9.7 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.4 assists on .446/.313/.853 splits in 24.8 minutes. Reddish has always oozed natural talent, but for every silky-smooth scoring flourish, there's a defensive breakdown or an instance where he simply lacks the burst to generate space on a shot attempt.
The Lakers bet on talent, but there's a reason the 24-year-old only signed a minimum contract. He's fighting for his career; hopefully this injury is only a minor setback.