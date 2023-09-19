NBA Rumors: Thunder could make a run at Lillard, Embiid to play more, Collins throws shade
By Kdelaney
NBA rumors: Thunder could make a run at Damian Lillard
Since the first day of free agency, Lillard has had his sights set on palm trees and sandy beaches. Yet, Portland and Miami have made zero progress on a deal. Senior writer for Sports Illustrated, Chris Mannix knows one team that could woo the Blazers, sweep Joe Cronin off his feet, and rescue Lillard from Portland. However, it's far from Miami.
During the Crossover NBA Podcast, Mannix said, "I believe I’m going to call this an educated opinion. That if Dame is still on that Blazers roster in January. And if OKC is overachieving. If they’re playing really well, don’t be surprised if they go out and make a run at Lillard."
The Thunder already have Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey. They just drafted Cason Wallace. It's a guard-heavy roster. However, the Thunder certainly have the pieces in place to make a run at Lillard, but that decision comes down to how big of a splash they want to make in 2023.
Here's the deal: The Thunder are flush with first round draft picks, which is why they're involved in any trade discussion currently taking place in the NBA. They have 35 draft picks in the next seven years -- including 15 first-rounders. So, the keyword here is, "if OKC is overachieving." Don't expect OKC to make a move for Lillard unless their season goes very well. In that case, they could afford to gamble on Lillard and part ways with some of their draft picks.
The Thunder are young and, as a result, focus on player development. If you're Lillard, that's exactly the situation he's looking to leave behind. However, keyword, if OKC can convince themselves they're contenders, come January, all is subject to change.