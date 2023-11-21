NBA rumors: Timeline for Zach LaVine trade, Bronny closer to return, Kings looking to trade
The Bulls are waiting for more options when it comes to a Zach LaVine trade, the Kings are looking to trade for a star and Bronny James is one step closer to returning to the court.
NBA rumors: Sacramento Kings are hunting for a tar
According to Shams Charania, the Kings are looking to trade for a star that will allow them to go deeper in the playoffs. Shams said this on Fanduel's Run it Back and followed up by mentioning the fact that the Kings are a player destination for the first time since the early 2000s. The Kings are 8-5 to start the season and show no signs that last season was a fluke.
Sacramento does have some contracts to use in a star trade but they are all key rotation players, meaning they need to find a deal that really improves them. The team can offer Harrison Barnes or Kevin Huerter in a deal to match salary. Barnes is a solid wing in this league that can help a team in the right situation. Some teams might not be looking to trade for the wing due to the fact that he is on a long-term deal but he will certainly have some interest from teams.
Hurter on the other hand is on a very good deal and is still a very young player in this league with room to grow. Although there is protection on their 2024 first-round pick that limits the trades that they can make, the team has plenty of future draft picks that they can trade.
It's unclear who they will end up trading for. Zach LaVine would be an obvious answer but that would require the Kings to match 40 million dollars in salary. This would require Sacramento to trade both of their big tradable contracts. Pascal Siakam was another possibility mentioned by Charania.