NBA rumors: Timeline for Zach LaVine trade, Bronny closer to return, Kings looking to trade
The Bulls are waiting for more options when it comes to a Zach LaVine trade, the Kings are looking to trade for a star and Bronny James is one step closer to returning to the court.
NBA rumors: Bronny takes another step
According to ESPN News Service, it seems like Bronny James is getting closer to returning to playing for USC. The college player suffered a cardiac arrest during an offseason workout with the team. The Trojans have gone 3-1 without James with their only loss against UC Irvine. It's unclear when he will return but this is another positive step in the right direction.
The young player will have plenty of attention as he returns to the lineup because he is the son of NBA great LeBron James. With that in mind, this was a serious health episode and the freshman should definitely wait until he is completely healthy before he returns. While it might be medically safe for him to play in a couple of weeks or months, it might not be best for him from a psychological standpoint.
All eyes will be on him when he returns and he will need to look like a first-round talent. Before getting injured, it seemed like James was going to end up being a first-round lottery pick in this year's NBA draft. Of course, all of this attention on the kid is a bit unfair to him.
It seems like at some point this season Bronny James will be able to play and just seeing him back on the court and having fun will be fantastic.