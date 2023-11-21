NBA rumors: Timeline for Zach LaVine trade, Bronny closer to return, Kings looking to trade
The Bulls are waiting for more options when it comes to a Zach LaVine trade, the Kings are looking to trade for a star and Bronny James is one step closer to returning to the court.
NBA rumors: Chicago Bulls will take their time before trading Zach LaVine
According to Daryl Mayberry of The Athletic, the Chicago Bulls are likely waiting until Dec. 15 to trade Zach LaVine. This is despite the fact that they are listening to offers and the former All-Star is clearly ready to leave Chicago. This date is key because it's when players who were signed to new contracts this summer are eligible to be traded, creating a lot more options for the Bulls in a potential trade package.
It's unclear if Chicago has a date before the trade deadline that they would want to move on from the star but a trade seems more likely to come closer to the actual trade deadline than not.
Waiting until mid-December might signal that the Bulls are looking to get a deal done with the Lakers Lakers. One of the two main teams reportedly interested in trading for LaVine, the Lakers have to wait until the trade restriction on D'Angelo Russell's contract lifts.
The Sixers don't have to wait until the trade deadline but unless things change with the early part of their season, Philadelphia will most likely not break up the team. If the Bulls were interested in getting a deal as soon as possible, the team would look to get a deal with the Miami Heat. No matter what happens, it is likely that the Bulls wait until closer to the trade deadline.