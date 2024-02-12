NBA rumors: Trae market forming, Hornets front office overhaul, Wolves help on the way
The Atlanta Hawks could face a pivotal offseason. After letting the trade deadline pass without a Dejounte Murray deal, the assumption was that Atlanta would eventually reconsider Murray deals in the summer. That is probably still the case, but according to NBA insider Marc Stein, another more explosive possibility exists. The Hawks could decide to trade Trae Young instead.
"Perhaps the more significant reason why Trae Trade Talk has a more tangible feel than ever before: There appears to be a true market forming for Young for really the first time in his six seasons as a Hawk."
Market size is a huge factor here. The Hawks didn't trade Murray because their desired asking price of two first-round picks was never met. Murray's value has tanked in Atlanta, where he operates as a square peg jammed into a round hole. He's still a talented slasher and playmaker, but he is plainly miscast as a spot-up shooter and off-ball guard next to Young, one of the NBA's highest-usage ball-handlers.
With Young, there's sure to be a market. He has been working hard to overcome his defensive reputation this season. Young is battling at the point of attack and putting legitimate effort into forcing stops. Combine that with his far-reaching impact on offense, and Young has the potential to elevate a contender to the next level. At 25 years old, Young is under contract through 2025-26 and he already has a conference finals appearance under his belt.
Among potentially interested suitors are the Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs. Young is an elite pick-and-roll playmaker, blessed with immense creativity as a passer and endless range as a pull-up shooter. His sizzling first step, jitterbug handles, and quick-trigger release make it difficult for defenses to anticipate Young's next move. With the inflated trade prices for NBA stars, Young could net the Hawks quality rotation pieces and 3-4 quality picks. If that is on the table, as opposed to limited offers for Murray, one could hardly blame the Hawks for considering a major reset.