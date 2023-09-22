NBA rumors: Tyler Herro gets cryptic, Giannis 50/50 to stay with Bucks, Iguodala wrong about HoF
Today's NBA rumors — Tyler Herro's suspicious Instagram activity, Giannis' future with the Bucks, and Andre Igudodala's feelings about the Hall of Fame.
By Kdelaney
NBA rumors: Andre Igudoala doesn't think he should be in HOF
On Thursday, Andre Iguodala told JJ Redick that he doesn't believe he deserves to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Not only that, but Iguodala suggested the Hall of Fame should be broken up into multiple tiers to put into perspective how talented the sport's elite players really are.
Per Iguodala:
"I know I have a lot of flaws. And I think there should be tiers of the Hall of Fame. ... I'm not a Hall of Famer, if you ask me. No, no, no. Those guys [Hall of Famers] had no flaws. And I think I was good, but like Kobe [Bryant]... LeBron [James]... C'mon man, I can't do that. And a lot of us can't do that. They have to be in their own, like, different world. And then [Michael Jordan] should be in his different world, that's how good he was."
Andre Iguodala has played 19 seasons for four teams. In his prime, Iggy was the embodiment of a stat-sheet stuffer. To jog Iguodala's memory, here's a glance at his resume. He's a four-time champion. In 2015, he was named Finals MVP and is the only Finals MVP to not start every game in the Finals. Iguodala was runner-up for the Sixth Man of the Year award in the 2015-16 season, in addition to being a member of the Golden State Warriors' legendary 73-9 team. To Iguodala's point, he's only been selected as an All-Star once, and even then, his scoring averages were the lowest among all the players selected.
Even if Iguodala isn't an elite player by his own definition, his resume proves he was an extremely talented basketball player. After all, everyone in the league can't make the NBA Finals, let alone be named MVP afterward. When it's all said and done, Iguodala's contributions to the Warriors were immense and worthy of recognition. Without him, the Warriors might not have won the 2015 NBA Finals. Shouldn't that put him in the HOF?