NBA rumors: Tyler Herro gets cryptic, Giannis 50/50 to stay with Bucks, Iguodala wrong about HoF
By Kdelaney
NBA rumors: Giannis Antetokounmpo 50/50 to stay with Bucks
The likelihood Giannis Antetokounmpo stays with the Milwaukee Bucks after his contract ends in a couple of years is 50/50, that is, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst.
Per Windhorst:
"If you look at the Bucks roster, which is primarily in it's 30s, you look at the Bucks asset base, and it's depleted. And you look at Giannis, who's 28-years-old. These are on different tracks. It's not impossible they could pull some sort of manuever. It’s not impossible they could pull some sort of maneuver – and I don’t think any of this comes as a surprise to the Bucks. I think it’s uncomfortable that he’s being so public about it, I think this is the way it is."
Giannis Antetokounmpo is under contract for at least two more seasons but can sign a contract extension beginning Friday. Antetokounmpo could sign a three-year extension worth $169 million. This is his first chance to recommit to the franchise since he signed a supermax extension before the 2020-21 season. Since there are two years left on Antetokounmpo's contract (player option doesn't count), he has until Oct. 23 to sign.
It will eventually be up to Antetokounmpo to decide whether he wants to stay in Milwaukee or pursue other options in free agency. This offseason, in an interview withThe New York Times, Giannis revealed his desire to win another championship, whether it's in Milwaukee or elsewhere. Giannis said, “Winning a championship comes first. I don’t want to be 20 years on the same team and don’t win another championship.”
The Bucks had a disappointing end to last season as they lost in five games to the 8th-seeded Miami Heat in the first round of the playoffs. According to ESPN's NBA Insiders, Giannis is better off waiting to sign until next summer, as it'll guarantee him a much bigger payday. Clearly, how the Bucks perform in the upcoming 2023-24 will be very critical to Giannis' decision.