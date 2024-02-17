NBA rumors: Warriors not done asking about LeBron, Lakers offseason wishlist, Heat buyout add
- Warriors aren't done asking about LeBron James
- Los Angeles Lakers make offseason wishlist
- Miami Heat add veteran guard via buyout market
By Lior Lampert
NBA Rumors: Miami Heat buyout add
Last season, the Miami Heat signed veteran forward Kevin Love via the buyout market following the trade deadline, who played a vital role in the team’s march to the NBA Finals where they lost to the Denver Nuggets.
This season, they add another capable veteran to bolster their depth in the form of guard Delon Wright after he was bought out by the Washington Wizards this week, with hopes of similar results.
Per ESPN’s Senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Wright will sign with the Heat upon clearing waivers following his contract buyout with the Wizards.
Wright signed a two-year, $16 million contract with the Wizards in 2022 and has seen his role reduced amid a lost season on a rebuilding franchise, logging the least minutes per game he’s played since he was a rookie in 2015-16 (13.8).
In 33 games with the Wizards this season, Wright averaged 4.1 points, 2.5 assists, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per contest.
Now, Wright will join the perennially-contending Heat and provide them with a versatile combo guard who can defend multiple positions at 6-foot-5, is making threes at a 36.8 percent rate this season, and can distribute the ball while running an offense in limited doses as a secondary playmaker.
Not to mention, Wright’s arrival couldn’t come at a much better time considering the multi-week injuries of Terry Rozier and Josh Richardson. With that in mind, the eight-year veteran should step into a sizable role immediately on a team that has reached the Eastern Conference Finals in three of the last four seasons.
Sitting at 30-25, Miami is tied with the Orlando Magic for seventh place in the East standings, trailing the Indiana Pacers by half a game for the sixth and final guaranteed playoff spot in the conference.