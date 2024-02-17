NBA rumors: Warriors not done asking about LeBron, Lakers offseason wishlist, Heat buyout add
- Warriors aren't done asking about LeBron James
- Los Angeles Lakers make offseason wishlist
- Miami Heat add veteran guard via buyout market
By Lior Lampert
NBA Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers offseason wishlist
Following LeBron James’ emoji-gate scandal, many expected the Los Angeles Lakers to be active buyers ahead of this year’s trade deadline, with Atlanta Hawks combo guard Dejounte Murray being the most heavily linked high-profile player to the franchise.
Ultimately, the Lakers stood pat and elected to roll with their roster as currently constructed for the remainder of the season, knowing they will have up to three first-round picks, four pick swaps, and several second-round picks to dangle in trades rather than the limited draft capital they could’ve included in any potential deals this year.
With the additional assets, the Lakers have made it clear that they intend to go big-game hunting, in search of a “star ballhandling sidekick” James has desired, per Jovan Buha of The Athletic (subscription required).
Buha went on to mention that not only is Los Angeles looking for a third star who is capable of handling the ball alongside James and fellow All-Star Anthony Davis, but they’re looking for someone “who could bridge the gap between Lakers eras and complement Anthony Davis…”
In other words, the Lakers will be eyeing a guard who can help them in the short-term while James is still playing at an All-NBA level and chasing his fifth championship but can also be a co-star to Davis when Los Angeles prepares for the post-LeBron era.
According to Buha, the Lakers have internally discussed the following names: Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks), Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers), and Kyrie Irving (Dallas Mavericks).
Recent reports have suggested that Young, who is represented by Klutch Sports, could be on the move this offseason. James’ long-time friend Rich Paul is the founder of the agency and also happens to be his agent, which has led many to draw the connection between Young and the Lakers.