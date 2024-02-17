NBA rumors: Warriors not done asking about LeBron, Lakers offseason wishlist, Heat buyout add
- Warriors aren't done asking about LeBron James
- Los Angeles Lakers make offseason wishlist
- Miami Heat add veteran guard via buyout market
By Lior Lampert
NBA Rumors: Golden State Warriors not done asking about LeBron James
Following the trade deadline, it was reported that the Golden State Warriors contacted the Los Angeles Lakers about trading for 39-year-old superstar LeBron James to pair with Stephen Curry and form arguably the most lethal duo in league history.
While nothing ever materialized, the fact that a conversation between the parties involved was had is seismic and could have potential ramifications this offseason as James enters the offseason with a player option for 2024-25.
Could the two sides pick up where they left off in the offseason? Would James opt out of his $51.4 million salary for next season to sign with the Warriors? Alternatively, would he opt into the final year of his deal and join Golden State via sign-and-trade?
James’ agent Rich Paul went out publicly to refute any trade rumors and express his clients’ commitment to the Lakers in an attempt to extinguish any flames of a potential departure.
The Lakers and Dubs would have created an NBA earthquake if they were able to complete a trade for James ahead of the deadline, and they still can this offseason.
ESPN’s Zach Lowe notes that while Los Angeles has their sights set on upgrading the roster around King James this offseason with their replenished slew of draft capital, “it does not mean that the Warriors will give up their pursuit of James.”