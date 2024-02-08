LeBron James emoji-gate did nothing to help the Lakers
With time ticking before the trade deadline, it appears that the Los Angeles Lakers will ultimately hold firm, despite LeBron James making a plea for action on social media.
By Curt Bishop
The Los Angeles Lakers are stuck right in the middle of a crowded Western Conference.
The team owns a record of 27-25, but they sit at ninth in the conference, 8.5 games back of the top spot, which is a three-way tie between the Oklahoma City Thunder, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Denver Nuggets.
The clock is ticking for the team to make a move to improve their roster but it looks like the deadline will pass with no major moves.
Last week, LeBron James posted an hourglass emoji on Twitter, as if to spur the Lakers front office to make a trade and give them a chance to compete for Western Conference supremacy.
Unfortunately, it doesn't seem as though the Lakers are going to make a move. According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, the Lakers appear more likely to hold firm and wait until the offseason before making any moves, essentially making James' hourglass tweet useless.
This news will be met with frustration from Lakers fans. After reports had surfaced that the Lakers might make a play for Dejounte Murray before the deadline, the team has seemingly reversed course.
The Lakers are in desperate need of a young star to put into their lineup with James and Anthony Davis. But they may not be getting that piece until the offseason, as the Hawks are looking for more than the Lakers can offer.
Fortunately, as Haynes explains, the Lakers will have three first round picks they can trade in order to land another star, so it could happen then.
But James' hourglass tweet didn't do much in the way of helping the Lakers add more pieces. If the idea was to spur the front office into action at this year's deadline, they clearly did not get the message.
Ultimately, the Lakers may not have the pieces to get a deal done this year, but it's important to note that there is uncertainty surrounding James and his future with the franchise.
He has a player option for the 2024-25 season, but he has not decided whether to exercise the option or decline it and enter free agency. So by the time the Lakers do make a move, James may already be on his way out.